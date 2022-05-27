Meru MCA aspirant apprehended over Sh415,000 M-Pesa fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 — A ward representative aspirant from Meru county is in custody for allegedly obtaining over Sh415,000 fraudulently, from M-Pesa agents.

The suspect, Benson Thuranira Kathiai, accused to be the mastermind of a notorious gang of fraudsters based in Nakuru known as ‘Confirm’, will remain in custody until June 30 when he is expected to answer to fraud charges leveled against him at the Nakuru Law Courts, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“Thuranira who is vying for the Muthara ward seat was arrested by detectives, following numerous complaints from M-Pesa agents who had lost money to his machinations,” the DCI said in a statement.

The suspect allegedly obtained Sh100,000 from two M-Pesa agents in Nakuru, before he obtained a further Sh135,000 in Shauri Moyo.

He is also accused of fraudulently obtaining Sh60,000 in Busia and Sh120,000 in Meru before his arrest.

The agency urged anyone who may have fallen victim to alleged fraud by the MCA aspirant to contact them to help in their Investigations.

“Detectives based in Nakuru are appealing to other M-Pesa agents who may have been defrauded by Thuranira and company to come forward and file their reports,” the DCI stated.