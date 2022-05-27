Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The suspect allegedly obtained Sh100,000 from two M-Pesa agents in Nakuru, before he obtained a further Sh135,000 in Shauri Moyo/DCI

crime

Meru MCA aspirant apprehended over Sh415,000 M-Pesa fraud

Benson Thuranira Kathiai, accused to be the mastermind of a notorious gang of fraudsters based in Nakuru known as ‘Confirm’, will remain in custody until June 30 when he is expected to answer to fraud charges leveled against him at the Nakuru Law Courts.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 — A ward representative aspirant from Meru county is in custody for allegedly obtaining over Sh415,000 fraudulently, from M-Pesa agents.

The suspect, Benson Thuranira Kathiai, accused to be the mastermind of a notorious gang of fraudsters based in Nakuru known as ‘Confirm’, will remain in custody until June 30 when he is expected to answer to fraud charges leveled against him at the Nakuru Law Courts, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“Thuranira who is vying for the Muthara ward seat was arrested by detectives, following numerous complaints from M-Pesa agents who had lost money to his machinations,” the DCI said in a statement.

The suspect allegedly obtained Sh100,000 from two M-Pesa agents in Nakuru, before he obtained a further Sh135,000 in Shauri Moyo.

He is also accused of fraudulently obtaining Sh60,000 in Busia and Sh120,000 in Meru before his arrest.

The agency urged anyone who may have fallen victim to alleged fraud by the MCA aspirant to contact them to help in their Investigations.

“Detectives based in Nakuru are appealing to other M-Pesa agents who may have been defrauded by Thuranira and company to come forward and file their reports,” the DCI stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Linturi picks Gakii to be his running mate in Meru gubernatorial race

MERU, Kenya, Apr 19 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi who is hoping to unseat the incumbent Kiraitu Murungi has finally broken his silence and...

April 19, 2022

County News

Govt distributes 200 tons of relief food in Meru

Seven lorries that were carrying the consignment were flagged off on Monday by Imenti North Deputy County Commissioner Obel Ojwang on behalf of the...

March 8, 2022

Kenya

Police officer on the run after killing colleague, injuring superior

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 23 – A police officer on Tuesday shot and killed his colleague before injuring his senior in an incident in Meru’s...

February 23, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Don’t just take tea at Ruto’s residence, seek commitments: Kiraitu tells Meru leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has asked elected leaders in the county to prioritize the region’s interest while picking presidential...

January 25, 2022

County News

Kiraitu and Munya united as Raila tours Meru to consolidate Mt Kenya support

NAIOBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Political arch-rivals Kiraitu Murungi (Meru Governor) and his predecessor Peter Munya (Agriculture Cabinet Secretary) were united Monday in welcoming...

October 18, 2021

crime

Maua man held for questioning after killing friend over Sh20 debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Agents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding a 24-year-old man at Maua Police Station, following the...

October 2, 2021

Kenya

Mudavadi camps in Meru, calls for political tolerance and law change

MERU, Kenya Sep 20 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has called for political tolerance and the need to shun politics...

September 20, 2021

Kenya

Mudavadi urges legislators to rise to the occasion and tame rising fuel costs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 19 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged legislators to rise to the occassion and save Kenyans...

September 19, 2021