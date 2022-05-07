Connect with us

CS Matiang'i at Kenyenya Seventh Day Adventist church during the handing over of the church building which was sponsored by the Gusii professionals, May 7, 2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

Matiangi warns leaders against unsubstantiated Poll rigging claims

Published

KISII, Kenya, May 7 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has warned leaders against unsubstantiated poll rigging claims.

Speaking in Kisii, Matiangi indicated that the police /are obligated to support the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on security.

We have been preparing for this and we are ready to back up the IECB. W are ready to provide that kind of support,” he stated.

“Maybe there is something some people want to do and so they make up various allegations and claims, blatantly lying.”

He challenged those who claimed he took their Job in government to come out and explain themselves.

Matiangi said that together with his colleagues in the Cabinet, they have avoided commenting on some claims because they respect certain offices and the collective responsibility given to them.

“Keeping quiet when such reckless claims are made does not mean we have nothing to say, have taken counsel from the clergy, private sector and people who care for the future and stability of this country not to go in the wrong direction especially now during the elections,” he stated.

Matiangi said a time is coming when the county needs to be told the truth about those claims of irresponsible and what he terms as wild allegations that are being made by them.

The CS said there is usual hypocrisy and presence in the political environment pointing fingers on cabinet secretaries.

“In 2017 I was on the campaign trail with all of them here in Kisii, so did I become a CS now in 2022?” he stated.

Matiangi said, they never raised issues then because he was at the campaign trail with them, he said the Internet does not forget, he told them to go and look for videos he was with them during the 2017 campaigns.

In this article:, , ,
