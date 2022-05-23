Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Matiangi during a forum with KEPSA on May 23, 2022. /COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi urges Corporates not to pay ‘Protection Bribes’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Government has urged business firms and the private sector to resist blackmail and extortion disguised as protection money by rogue politicians.

Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiangi has said intelligence agencies are aware that politicians are extorting donations from prominent businesses in exchange for alleged protection in the next government.

 He said the forced election campaigns donations are illegal and are being used to subvert the electoral process by providing the money to bribe voters and hire crowds.

The CS revealed that there was a strong link between the firms succumbing to extortion and failure to comply with relevant laws and regulations.

“Some of these crooks get money from you. We have a list of all these corporates who have been visiting leafy homes at night. Some of them are tax evaders who are now buying protection from these politicians,” he said.

He challenged the private sector to play a more active role in enlightening its members to vote out corrupt leaders and candidates of dubious integrity.

“Stop funding them. They are not the ones who are going to decide whether you’re going to do business in the country or not. You are Kenyans, and it is your right to do business here. So, don’t be threatened,” he said.

“Unless we are really serious about these things, we will launder these characters into parliament. How do you expect them to amend your tax laws?”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He was speaking during the third roundtable engagement between the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee (NDICCC).

The meeting was organized as a follow up on intervention measures targeting economic growth and business continuity ahead of the August 9 polls.

It also dwelled on how to mitigate the negative impact of Russian war with Ukraine especially the rise of the prices of essential commodities by the disruption of global supply chains.

On election security preparedness, the CS reiterated that the police have been adequately resourced to support the IEBC deliver peaceful, free and fair elections.

Matiangi also divulged that the government has dismantled procurement and corruption cartels in the procurement of police equipment and accessories, a feat that has accelerated reforms in the Service.

The CS attributed the improved the welfare of officers and better morale within the security agencies to prudent utilization of available resources.

He poked holes into the pledge by some politicians who go around the country to reportedly collect grievances from police officers.

The CS expressed frustrations with the Government efforts to rein on the betting and gaming companies through tighter laws.

He accused the betting and gaming firms of bribing MPs to water down government sponsored bills that seek to instil order and transparency in the sector.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The meeting was attended by six cabinet secretaries, 18 principal secretaries, the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and prominent private sector players.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Wiper Leaders urge Kalonzo to consider rejoining Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Wiper Party is imploring leader Kalonzo Musyoka to exhaust all mechanism for dialogue before bolting out of the...

26 mins ago

County News

Obado’s wife Hellen joins Migori woman representative race

KISUMU, Kenya, May 23 – The wife of Migori Governor Okoth Obado has joined the race for the Migori Woman Representative seat in the...

58 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Voters Register to be ready by June 9, Chebukati says

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The voters register will be ready by June 9, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced. In...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Ruto, Raila due before IEBC on June 4 and 5 for presidency race clearance

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Azimio Coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and his closest competitor Deputy President William Ruto will next week appear...

2 hours ago

August Elections

11 Presidential Candidates locked out of contest after failing to present running mates

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Eleven presidential candidate have been barred from contesting in the August 9 polls after they failed to present their...

3 hours ago

crime

Suspect in Mirema shooting, ‘Denis Karani’ surrenders to DCI

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The main suspect in the killing of Samuel Mugoh Muvota in Nairobi’s Mirema has surrendered to police. According to...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Presidential candidates to present 2,000 signatures from 24 counties by end of day – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has directed all presidential aspirants to present 2,000 signatures from at least...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja urges the Church to claim a stake in politics, elect the right leaders

Sakaja reiterated his commitment to work with the clergy and other religious leaders saying that they have a role to play in mounding society...

6 hours ago