Mathira breaks into song and dance after Gachagua’s DP nomination

KARATINA, Kenya May 15 – Supporters of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) broke into song and dance to celebrate the nomination of their Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua to deputise William Ruto in the August 9 presidential election.

“We are very happy that Ruto has chosen Gachagua,” one supporter who identified herself as Martha Wanjiru said, “this is a formidable team now and I am sure they will win.”

Wahome Wa’Matinga, a senate candidate in Nyeri who also worked as a Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Chairman for Gachagua said the nomination is big news to the region.

“We were worried yesterday, but now we are very happy that it is Gachagua,” he said.

The celebrations followed Saturday protests when word went round that Gachagua had been dropped in favour of Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.