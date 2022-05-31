Mandago Cleared to Vie for Uasin Gishu Senate seat

UASIN GISHU, Kenya, May 31 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Monday cleared the outgoing Uasin Gishu County governor Jackson Mandago to run for the senate seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Speaking to KNA after submitting his academic credentials at IEBC offices in Eldoret, governor Mandago thanked IEBC for clearing and giving a go ahead to carry on with campaigns in Uasin Gishu County.

“I am now the official senate aspirant for Uasin Gishu County on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket which is in Kenya Kwanza coalition,” he said.

Mandago further said that he wished that all the outgoing governors who had served for the constitutionally specified two terms, may be at the senate because they have enough experience in regard to devolution and will help in the oversight role to ensure budgetary allocations to county governments are effectively managed and that all activities at the county level run smoothly to serve the residents.

The governor urged the residents to embrace peace during the electioneering period and allow various politicians aspiring for different seats to carry out their campaigns peacefully.

“We need people to embrace peace during elections, elections come and go and life continues as normal. If you don’t like certain candidates there is no need to go to their rally to cause chaos,” he said.