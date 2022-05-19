Man shot at Mirema had 7 wives, arrested 30 times: DCI

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) now says the middle-aged man who was recently killed in a execution-style in Nairobi’s Mirema area was operating a criminal enterprise within the city.

DCI revealed Thursday that Samuel Muvota began his trade more than 10 years ago by stealing from victims at ATMs in various banks before recruiting women who would be tasked with spiking drinks of revelers in high end entertainment spots around the city.

As a result, the deceased suspect, whom the agency claimed had seven wives at the time of his death, had amassed massive wealth from the proceeds of crime.

“By the time he met his death on Monday after six bullets were pumped into his body by an unknown assailant, Muvota who headed an ATM and SIM swapping syndicate that operated like a mafia criminal organization, was a multi-millionaire with several real estate properties scattered across the city, a fleet of vehicles and 7 wives all living lavishly from proceeds of stupefied patrons in clubs most frequented by revelers,” the agency said.

According to the investigating agency, none of Muvota’s wives suspected that he lived a double life.

The DCI stated that the slain suspect had recruited over 50 women as part of his criminal gang, which they said had led to the death of some victims and broken others’ marriages.

The agency identified the stupefying drug only as ‘Tamuu’ which they said is administered to patients suffering from mental disorders under normal circumstances.

“After 11 years in the highly dangerous trade that has in recent days targeted patrons looking for entertainment in high-end establishments including top public servants, businessmen, politicians and men of the cloth, Muvota seemed to have made more enemies than friends,” DCI stated.

Detectives suspect that one of the women he had employed, or an accomplice must have given him in to criminals after a deal gone sour,” the agency added.

The agency stated that according to information gathered by detectives working under the Economic Crimes Unit who had previously handled his cases, Muvota was arrested over 30 times over a period of 11 years on fraud-related charges and had been in and out of almost all the courts in the city and in Kiambu county.

“He was widely known by cyber security specialists in the banking sector for the many times he fraudulently accessed clients’ accounts at city ATM’s sweeping the accounts clean. Detectives believe that the thug worked with crooked banking officials who assisted him clean up accounts in a matter of minutes,” the directorate added.

Muvota, according to DCI, was also connected with several police stations such that “whenever detectives launched a manhunt for him, he would be tipped off in time.”