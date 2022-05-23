Connect with us

Alvin Chivondo, the man who was bailed out by Sonko for shoplifting in court again for a similar offense. /COURTESY

Kenya

Man bailed out by Sonko for shoplifting in court again for similar offense

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The man who hit the headlines last month after being bailed out by former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko who paid Sh100, 000 for shoplifting was on Monday back in court after with a similar offense of theft.

 Alvin Chivondo was to set to appear before Milimani chief magistrate Wendy Micheni but before he could take plea, the file was recalled by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

 The DPP discharged Chivondo after he agreed to be subjected to a psychological examination to ascertain his mental status.

 Chivondo was arrested last week for the second time shoplifting food items from Naivas Supermarket along Ronald Ngala Street.

 Through his pro-bono lawyer Vienna Mongare, the DPP recalled the plea file for a review of the charges.

 Mongare said the state have signed a diversion agreement to release her client after he accepted to be subjected to mental examination and counselling. 

Through a written agreement, Chivondo’s lawyer the DPP stated that the interest of the public will be served by not charging him.

“After the investigation of the offences and conduct of background check, it appears that the interest of the public and your own will best be served by not charging you” read the agreement in part.

 Chivondo has agreed to refrain from violation of any law.

“I acknowledge that in the event of a criminal arrest while on the diversion program, the ODPP will have the option of terminating the programs and instituting the charges that form the basis of this diversion agreement and/or any other offence that may result from my subsequent arrest in appreciation of the terms proposed in the Diversion Agreement”, the letter says.

 He shall report to the diversion officer on by the counselor and shall attend a counseling program listed below and cooperate, attend all scheduled appointments, and attend any referrals my counselor recommends

 He will co-operate in providing any information requested through the Diversion Program. 

