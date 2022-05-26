Connect with us

Senator Cleophas Malala.

Kenya

Malala withdraws remarks on Police recruitment, issues public apology

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala now says his remarks on Police officers’ recruitment requirements were taken out of context.

While issuing a public apology over his utterances, Malala emphasized that “the importance of the disciplined forces cannot be underscored.”

“It is in light of this that I wish to withdraw my remarks and apologize to our disciplined forces for the discomfort my remarks may have caused,” he stated.

The National Police Service took exception to Malala’s with spokesman Bruno Shioso describing them as outrageous and unwarranted as it demeaned them.

Shioso stated that the service is a noble profession and Malala’s remarks “are only aimed at scandalizing a noble profession deployed for the good of the public.”

“More disappointed we are as the police given that these unfortunate remarks were made by a leader, we not only hold in high esteem but one we also continue to provide round the clock protection with pride and competency,” he stated.

He explained that policing of communities is dependent on knowledge and guns are only complementary tools to achieve efficiency of service and not otherwise.

“The NPS is a professional entity composed of all cadres of Kenyans as envisaged in the constitution of Kenya in respect to the diversity requirement and that the service comprises of competent, professional, knowledgeable and highly skilled officers with the right disposition and attitude to police the challenges of the 21st century,” he said.

