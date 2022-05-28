Connect with us

Senator Cleophas Malala.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Malala shares academic qualifications to dispel rumors over education background

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Kakamega Gubernatorial Aspirant Cleophas Malala has dispelled rumors that he will be locked out of the race due to a lack of requisite academic qualification.

Malala assured his supporters that he will still be on the ballot once cleared by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to vie in the political contest.

He insisted that his academic credential were legit as the Commission for University Education had approved them.

“The Commission for University Education (CUE) has duly certified and recognized my academic credentials and henceforth advised the IEBC to clear me to contest in the August 2022 gubernatorial election, Kakamega county,” said Malala.

The gubernatorial hopeful scoffed at his political rivals for spreading propaganda aimed at scuttling his influence in the political race.

“Those who cherish in propaganda, feel ashamed,” Malala noted.

Talks had emerged that the Kakamega Senator might be locked out of the Governor’s race because of a lack of academic credentials.

The race to succeed Governor Wycliffe Oparanya in Kakamega is between Fernandes Barasa of ODM and Malala of UDA after DAP-K aspirant Ayub Savula shelved his bid.Savula will now vie as Barasa’s running mate

