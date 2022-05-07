Magoha expresses concern over low Form 1 admissions

KISUMU, Kenya, May 7 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has warned parents against delaying to enroll their children to school with the hopes that they will be room to change schools for their kids.

Speaking at Kisumu girls’ school, Magoha cautioned parents who are still attempting to change schools for their kids saying all schools are equal and they should stick to the ones picked for them by the government.

This situation he said has attributed to the low number of form one students who have already reported to secondary schools in week one of the exercise.

“I have a feeling that some people think that they can still change schools, the issue of changing schools should now stop, children should go where they have been placed,” he stated.

“Unless there are special circumstances. Like maybe medical…that we can permit. Every Kenyan school is well-funded, every child is funded at the same level,” he added.

Magoha advised parents that what will determine success for student will be discipline and concentration in education.He urged children to stay away from activities that might interfere with their learning.

“Our body produces hormones, tell the hormones to shut up… and if someone tells you your are beautiful tell them Jesus is also beautiful and he can go to hell. Your body is temple of the Holy Spirit,” the CS said.

The Education Boss said parents must not shy away from taking their children to school for reasons like lack of school fees as schools are under instruction to admit all form one students irrespective of their financial capability.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Magoha mentioned that the government will have to engage provincial administrators to mop up those yet to report as a way of ensuring success of the 100% transition policy.

“Forget about all the politics we are hearing we must empower the poor to also break the ceiling. Let all children come to school and we will ensure that they are well received. To the parents who don’t have enough money send your child with the little that you have as you look for the rest,” Magoha said.

Form One admissions are currently ongoing across the country, beginning today until May 10.

All students who sat for KCPE have been placed in the 9,200 public schools across the country, in line with the government’s implementation of the 100 per cent transition.

The Ministry of Education placed 38,797 candidates in National schools; 214, 960 in Extra-County schools; 218, 456 in County schools; 2,045 for Special Needs Education; 726, 311 in sub-county schools while 9,128 are refugees in camps.