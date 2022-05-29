Connect with us

Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo displaying his IEBC clearance certificate at Wote Technical Institute Hall./KNA

August Elections

Maanzo cleared to run for the Makueni Senatorial seat on Wiper Ticket

Published

MAKUEINI, Kenya, May 29 – Makueni County Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Manager Maurice Raria has cleared Wiper Senatorial candidate Daniel Maanzo to vie for the senate seat.

Maanzo, who is the current Makueni MP is among the first to cleared by IEBC in the two-day exercise carried out at Wote Technical Institute.

Other candidates who are set to be cleared today include Florence Ndula(Jubilee) Victoria Nzisa (ODM) and Patrick Mbau ( Narc Kenya).

Candidates expected to be cleared tomorrow (Monday) include Prof Kivutha Kibwana (Muungano) Robert Kisyula (UDA).

“I am happy to report that I have being cleared by IEBC to run for the Makueni senate seat,” said Maanzo while speaking to the press after his clearance on Sunday.

He said the clearance process was very thorough and rigorous whereby the IEBC officials were very keen in ensuring details were correct.

“Everything had to be gotten right including signatures of political party and correct version of nomination certificate,” added Maanzo.

He lauded the Wiper party for the efficiency; support and presenting my paperwork in a clear manner.

“I am the best candidate to represent the people of Makueni because i have the right connections and experience to be able to lobby for finances to come to the county through Commission for Revune Allocation,” Maanzo said.

He noted that there are many international partners who are ready to fund massive irrigation projects after the completion of Thwake Multipurpose dam adding that it will provide enough water to Kitui, Makueni, and Machakos counties.

“I will source international funding to support projects in the county that will improve the livelihoods of the residents,” he added.

The exercise continues on Monday.

