Livestock thieves surrender after Witchdoctor sends bees after them

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – There was a bizarre incident in Botsoto, Kakamega County on Friday as livestock thieves surrendered after a witchdoctor allegedly deployed bees to pursue them.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the three suspects voluntarily returned a goat and a calf after they were attacked by a swarm of bees allegedly at the command of the witchdoctor.

The investigative agency indicated that all three suspects were reportedly mooing and bleating during the entire ordeal.

“In an incident that brought activities in Emusanda village to standstill, three men who had been attacked by a swarm of bees emerged, carrying on their shoulders the stolen goat and a calf, as they bleated and mooed onomatopoeically, like the animals,” the DCI stated.

“This after the owner of the livestock Tolibert Imbiakah, 42, visited the benevolent witch doctor, after waking up two days ago only to find the animals missing from their pen.”

It is believed that the witch doctor visited the man’s compound and conducted some rituals at the enclosure while mumbling some incantations, then left telling the owner not to worry as the thugs would come looking for him after two days.

A day later, “the three men Hillary Momanyi, 22, John Bukhazio 28 and Winston Mutiele, 20, emerged, their hands mobbed by swarms of bees as they carried the animals aloft bleating and mooing rhythmically.”

The DCI indicated that the owner of the animals emerged and positively identified his stock as the witch doctor took possession of his bees before handing over the apologetic thugs to authorities.