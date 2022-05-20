LIVE: Musinga, Lessit lead top judges in prayers at the Supreme Court

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 — The inaugural Judiciary National Day of Prayer and Fasting got underway at the Supreme Court of Friday with top judges offering prayers for the Chief Justice while others led corporate penitence prayers for instances why judicial may have failed through their actions or inaction.

Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga, Justice Jessie Lessit, and Kadhi Sheikh Sukyan Hassan Omar were among senior officials who offered prayers in an event that was graced by senior judges and court administrators including members of the Judicial Service Commission.

The prayers service convened by Chief Justice Martha Koome at the Chief Justice’s Gardens at the Supreme Court was also attended by family members of judges.

Those in attendance included CJ Koome’s spouse.

Koome declared day day of prayer and fasting on Thursday as she approached a milestone to mark a year in office.

While observing prayer and fasting, judges and other judicial officers were expected reaffirm their respective oaths of office “as a symbol of integrity and reverence to the Constitution.”

“The re-affirmation exercise will not involve re-taking the oath, rather, it will be a collective agreement by Judges and Judicial Officers in each court station that the they will abide by the oath of office and maintain the highest levels of integrity in discharging their Constitutional mandate,” Koome’s office said.

The Chief Justice directed all courts to seamless operations saying the observance of prayer and fasting should not interfere with the cause list or necessitate that any matter be taken out of the cause list.