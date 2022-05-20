Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
While observing prayer and fasting, judges and other judicial officers will reaffirm their respective oaths of office “as a symbol of integrity and reverence to the Constitution.”/CFM

JUDICIARY

LIVE: Musinga, Lessit lead top judges in prayers at the Supreme Court

Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga, Justice Jessie Lessit, and Kadhi Sheikh Sukyan Hassan Omar were among senior officials who offered prayers in an event that was graced by senior judges and court administrators including members of the Judicial Service Commission.
JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 — The inaugural Judiciary National Day of Prayer and Fasting got underway at the Supreme Court of Friday with top judges offering prayers for the Chief Justice while others led corporate penitence prayers for instances why judicial may have failed through their actions or inaction.

Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga, Justice Jessie Lessit, and Kadhi Sheikh Sukyan Hassan Omar were among senior officials who offered prayers in an event that was graced by senior judges and court administrators including members of the Judicial Service Commission.

The prayers service convened by Chief Justice Martha Koome at the Chief Justice’s Gardens at the Supreme Court was also attended by family members of judges.

Those in attendance included CJ Koome’s spouse.

Watch the event live here.

Koome declared day day of prayer and fasting on Thursday as she approached a milestone to mark a year in office.

While observing prayer and fasting, judges and other judicial officers were expected reaffirm their respective oaths of office “as a symbol of integrity and reverence to the Constitution.”

“The re-affirmation exercise will not involve re-taking the oath, rather, it will be a collective agreement by Judges and Judicial Officers in each court station that the they will abide by the oath of office and maintain the highest levels of integrity in discharging their Constitutional mandate,” Koome’s office said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Chief Justice directed all courts to seamless operations saying the observance of prayer and fasting should not interfere with the cause list or necessitate that any matter be taken out of the cause list.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Was the execution-style shooting at Mirema planned to eliminate a suspect?

DCI characterized Samuel Muvota, who was killed on broad daylight Monday after an unknown assailant pumped six bullets into him, as a notorious criminal...

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

Omamo urges structural reforms to revamp agriculture in Africa at Blinken-led session

Omamo also called for the recalibration of the global order to promote independence in a bid to address what she described as dependency to...

2 hours ago

crime

Marsabit County Commissioner Rotich urges cooperation for successful illegal weapons mop up

Nairobi, Kenya, May 20 – Marsabit County Commissioner Paul Rotich has emphasized the need for collaboration between different stakeholders to ensure effective disarmament exercise...

3 hours ago

crime

Man shot at Mirema had 7 wives, arrested 30 times: DCI

DCI revealed Thursday that Samuel Muvota began his trade more than 10 years ago by stealing from victims at ATMs in various banks before...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURES: Kalonzo showcases chicken farm, cows as he weighs political choices

The Wiper leader, who unveiled a running mate with who he will contest for the election, is pictured carrying a cabbage harvested from his...

18 hours ago

August Elections

Religious leaders urge Kenyans to vote wisely in Aug elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Religious leaders in the country have urged Kenyans to diligently assess and vet candidates contesting for different seats to...

19 hours ago

crime

Govt recovers machine gun seized by Laikipia bandits in October 2021

The weapon, a CQ machine gun, was handed over to an assistant chief after a series of community policing and engagements with the public,...

19 hours ago

County News

Form 1 pupil who reported to school with a cockerel for lack of fees finally admitted

EMBU, Kenya, May 19 – A destitute class eight candidate from Embu who reported to form one at Kangaru Boys High School carrying a...

20 hours ago