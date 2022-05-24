Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

August Elections

Litigants, Advocates warned against commenting on Presidential Petitions until judgement is rendered

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The Supreme Court has amended rules for the presidential petitions hearing in preparation for disputes after the August 9 elections.

In a gazette notice signed by Chief Justice Martha Koome, the apex court warned litigants, advocates and advocates agents against expressing their opinions on the petition until a judgement is delivered.

According to Koome, failure to observe this will result in their action being tantamount to contempt of court.

“Shall refrain from expressing their opinion on merit, demerit or predict the outcome of the petition in any manner that would prejudice or impede Court proceedings, until judgement is delivered,” Koome stated.

This comes weeks after Koome singled out a section of senior lawyers over their comments on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal proceedings at the Supreme Court.

The court expressed their disappointment saying their actions amounted to intimidation, aimed at influencing and tainting the courts image.

Lawyers Ahmednasir Abdullahi, Nelson Havi and Esther Ang’awa are among the listed lawyers who expressed their opinions on social media.

“In the course of writing this judgment, the court observed with concern some commentaries carried out in the social media by some counsel, some of whom are appearing in this matter,” Koome said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CJ blasted the Ahmednasir, Havi and Angawa over a series of comments he made on twitter on February 8 and 15 and March 29.

According to the law, a person who is convicted of contempt of court is liable to a fine not exceeding Sh200,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or to both.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Loitoktok man who defiled mentally challenged girls acquitted on technicality

LOITOKTOK, Kenya, May 24 – A middle-aged man who was charged with defiling a 14-year-old mentally challenged girl has been acquitted by a Loitoktok...

52 mins ago

Top stories

PHOTOS: Karua takes Azimio campaigns to Nanyuki

56 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suit challenging Sonko’s bid for Mombasa Governor’s seat to proceed

MOMBASA, Kenya, May 23 – The petition challenging the candidature of Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat will continue to...

1 hour ago

Kenya

You are fully protected by law if you expose corrupt employers, clients – Matiangi tells accountants

Nairobi, Kenya, May 24 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has assured accountants in the country that they are protected by the law against...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Excited Boda Boda riders line up for free fuel courtesy of Omanga

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Boda boda operators in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) were on Tuesday treated with free fuel for their motorcycles,...

3 hours ago

Kenya

64-year old man sentenced to life imprisonment for defilement, incest

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24- The Makadara law Court on Tuesday sentenced 64 yr-old Salim Bashir, to life imprisonment after being found guilty of defilement...

4 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila unveils team that will lead regional campaigns

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – With few days to the official gazzettement of the official campaign period, the Azimio Coalition has outlined a campaign...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Any charge sheet prepared, signed by a police officer unconstitutional, court rules

Nairobi, Kenya, May 24 – Any charge sheet prepared and signed by a police officer is unconstitutional and should be dismissed in any criminal...

5 hours ago