Carrefour carrier bag

Kenya

Lion-print carrefour carrier bag causes tension in Meru

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – There was tension in Muritibu village, Meru county after residents allegedly spotted a lion hiding in the hedges, in the wee of Thursday morning.

So fearful were the residents that they alerted the Kenya Wildlife Services to come to their rescue.

As they waited shakingly for the officers to arrive and rescue them before the lion could pounce on them, it emerged that it wasn’t  a real lion but a lion printed carrefour carrier bag.

KWS spokesperson Teresia Igiria confirmed the incident to Capital News that indeed they had been contacted to carry out the operation.

