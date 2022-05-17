Connect with us

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua who will deputize William Ruto in the August presidential election.

Kenya

Light moment during funeral of Gachagua’s brother as man demands ‘monetary token’

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

Nyeri, Kenya, May 17 – There was a light moment during the funeral of Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua’s brother in Nyeri when one of the locals interrupted him in mid-speech to demand for a promised monetary token.

As Gachagua was making his speech in the ceremony attended by Ruto, the man came over and told him that he had waited for too long and needed to leave.

A gracious Gachagua however stopped his speech and ‘sorted’ him out before he was allowed to leave the funeral.

“This man is a very good friend of mine, and he has come a long way. I had made a promise to him, and I will keep that promise,” Gachagu stated as he handed him some money.

He then went on with his speech where he assured the Deputy President that he will never betray him as his deputy if they are successful during the August elections.

The duo was in Mathira, Nyeri County, for the funeral of Gachagua’s elder brother James Reriani Gachagua who died aged 78 at Hiriga Primary School.

They later on addressed a public gathering in Gatundu, Kiambu County.

Ruto settled on Gachagua as his running mate on May 15 and this was the second public appearance for the duo ever since the announcement.

“I nominate my good friend Rigathi Gachagua to be my running mate in the August 9, 2022 presidential election,” Ruto told a news conference on Sunday.

Ruto said he chose Gachagua from other worthy candidates who made it to shortlist among them Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, Murang’a Women Representative Alice Wahome and Speaker Justin Muturi.

