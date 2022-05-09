Connect with us

Raila Odinga.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Leave me alone, Raila tells journalists as his running mate interviews begin

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9-Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga declined to speak to journalists Monday, when he went for a meeting at the Serena Hotel, where interviews for his running mate were underway.

“Leave me alone,” Odinga told journalists who sought his comment on the ongoing process, and the exit of Governor Alfred Mutua, the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader who ditched Azimio for Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Azimio La Umoja Executive Director Raphael Tuju told journalists “We will answer all your questions shortly.”

Odinga’s Campaign Press Secretary Dennis Onsarigo told journalists Odinga was scheduled for a major rally in Kajiado later Monday afternoon.

Raila tells journalists, ‘leave me alone’ amid interviews for his running mate

