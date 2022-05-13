Connect with us

Nyaimbo primary Head teacher Herbert Ogada (R) and Kisumu East Director of Education (L) at the flooded entrance of Nyaimbo primary school on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

County News

Learning disrupted as floods wreak havoc in Kisumu East

Published

KISUMU, Kenya May 13 – Learning at several schools in Kisumu East Sub County has been disrupted by floods following heavy downpour experienced in the area over the last one week.

Area Sub-County Education Officer Stanley Shitanda said Kasagam, St. Mark Nyabera and Nyaimbo Primary schools have been worst hit by the raging floods.

He said Nyaimbo Primary School has been cut off from the neighboring community after River Lwanda broke its banks making it difficult for pupils to report for classes.

The official said the learners were forced to wait for long hours for the water to subside in order to access the school.

Pupils in lower classes have been asked to stay at home while the others have been relocated to classrooms that have not been affected.

At St. Mark Nyabera where water had clogged in the morning, students resumed classes in the afternoon after the water subsided.

Nyaimbo Primary School Head teacher Herbert Ogada said the flooding had affected both pupils and teachers with the road leading to the school impassable.

“The road to the school is not accessible in the morning so we have to wait for the water to drain. Some teachers and learners are forced to go back home since they get tired waiting for water to subside,” he said.

Speaking to KNA, Shitanda said the government was monitoring the situation adding that if the flooding persisted, learners shall be relocated from the affected schools to safer grounds to ensure that learning continued uninterrupted.

He added that the Ministry of Education was in contact with humanitarian organizations to secure support if the situation gets out of hand.

The Ministry, he added, was working with the county government and other government departments to dig trenches in the affected areas to facilitate free flow of water in the affected areas.

