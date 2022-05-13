Lawyer Gicheru’s ICC case to resume in June

HAGUE, Netherlands, May 13-The witness interference case against Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague will resume in June, the court has announced.

According to a schedule provided by the court, closing statements will be held on June 27, 2022 during the morning sessions.

Both the prosecution and defence have been directed to file their closing briefs on 10 June 2022.

Each party will be accorded one hour for their statement with the Prosecution being given the first bite of the cherry, followed by the Defence.

The Hague based court concluded the hearing of Gicheru’s case on March 29, when the Office of the Prosecutor filed a formal notice on the completion of its presentation of evidence.

Gicheru who is facing offences against the administration of justice, consisting in corruptly influencing witnesses regarding cases from the situation in Kenya pleaded not guilty when the trial opened in February.