Latest Economic Survey shows increased crime in the country

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5- The total number of crimes reported to police across the country rose by 16.7 per cent in the last 1 year, according to a new report from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The Economic Survey 2022 report released Thursday indicates that the total crime reported to law enforcement agencies increased from 69, 645 in 2020 to 81, 272 in 2021.

The report revealed that the total number of persons reported to the police for crimes related to dangerous drugs, criminal damage, economic crimes, corruption, and offences involving police officers increased by 42.5 per cent from 10,706 in 2020 to 15,255 in 2021.

According to KNBS, the total number of persons reported to have committed robbery, breakings and theft rose by 34.6 per cent from 19,103 in 2020 to 25,721 in 2021, with stealing accounting for the highest share at 47.3 per cent of the total.

The persons reported to have committed theft of vehicles and other thefts, theft of stock, breakings and theft by servant Increased by 65.2, 31.2, 23.4 and 19.9 per cent respectively.

Robbery cases declined by 6.5 per cent to 2,734 during the same period.

The report further said that the number of persons reported to the police for crimes related to dangerous drugs, criminal damage, economic crimes, corruption and offences involving police officers increased by 42.5 per cent from 10,706 in 2020 to 15,255 in 2021.

“Under this category of offences, the largest increase was recorded for persons reported to have been involved in dangerous drugs at 48.8 per cent,” KNSB said.

In regards to homicide, the number of reported cases went up by 9.3 per cent from 2,494 in 2020 to 2,726 In 2021.

Persons reported to have committed murder and death by dangerous driving increased to 2,088 and 405, respectively in 2021.

