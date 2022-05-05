Connect with us

The DCI Headquarters in Nairobi. /FILE.

crime

Kwale police looking for man who attacked his wife with hammer, knife

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya May 5- Kwale-based detectives have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly attacked his estranged wife with a hammer and a knife before fleeing, leaving her unconscious in a pool of blood.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the victim, Caren Namubuya, 29, cheated death after being stabbed on the chest and hit on the head severally with a hammer.

The victim was admitted to the Lunga Lunga Sub-County hospital for treatment.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the two had separated before the attacker James Kimeu, 35, invited Namubuya to his house in a bid to reconcile,” said the DCI.

Police and neighbours said the attacker first locked the main house before he descended on her.

“Neighbours who heard the commotion forcefully gained entry into the house and found the victim lying on the floor in a pool of blood,” the DCI stated.

The agency said that the suspect, who is a teacher at Menzamwenye primary school however, managed to escape.

The DCI urged the members of the public with information that could help track the suspect to contact them for action.

The incident comes at a time when the country continues to witness increased cases of Gender-Based Violence among women and girls.

