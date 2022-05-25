Koome to swear-in tribunal probing suspended Judge Chitembwe

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Chief Justice Martha Koome is expected to preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the chairperson and members of the Tribunal appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to probe the conduct of suspended High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe.

In a gazette notice dated May 18, the President appointed a 12-member team to inquire into the allegations against the judge and determine his suitability.

Justice Cimambwe’s suspension came after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended to the president to form a tribunal to probe the judge’s conduct in line with the Constitution.

The President noted that the JSC petition contained grave allegations against the judge and that it could potentially erode Kenyans’ faith in the fair administration of justice.

The tribunal is set to be chaired by Justice Mumbi Ngugi with Jasper Mbiuki and Sarah Yamo assuming the role of joint secretaries.

Justice Chitembwe’s woes began after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who was the main complainant, accused him of corruption.

On November 22, 2021, the JSC initiated proceedings against Chitembwe after Sonko released video clips, social media posts and cell phone recordings implicating the judge in corruption.

Chitembwe at the time dismissed the allegations saying that he was unfairly targeted.

On November 25, the JSC also summoned Sonko to testify as a witness on videos he posted linking Chitembwe to corruption.

Several petitions were filed with JSC, including by Sonko’s aide Francis Wambua, all seeking a probe on the judge’s conduct.