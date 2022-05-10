Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi addresses a news conference when his party PAA joined Deputy President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza on mAY 10, 2022.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kingi joins Ruto-led Kenya kwanza from Azimio

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10- Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has also ditched Azimio La Umoja to join Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance.

The Pamoja Africa Alliance (PAA) party leader said he walked away from the Raila Odinga-led Azimio One Kenya coalition due to what he described as a “lack of honesty in the running of its affairs.”

Kingi who was received by Ruto at his official Karen residence in Nairobi exuded confidence that PAA made the right decision to join the Kenya Kwanza coalition, noting that it’s the only Alliance that resonates with them.

“We have just walked away from dishonesty, mitrust, and political deceit, we hope we don’t find it here. We hope trust and honesty will be the glue that holds this alliance,” stated Kingi.

Governor Kingi pledged to lead campaigns for Ruto presidency especially in the coastal region, so as to ensure that the coalition clinches the Presidency come August 9, 2022.

He further said that he is not interested in any position in government, adding that the journey to get ‘haki’ has just begun.

“In PAA we talk less and do more. We will go to the villages, we will scale mountains and descend valleys to bring the Presidency home, It can be done and it shall be done,” Kingi said.

DP Ruto on his part assured them of cooperation, also pledging to address economic  injustices facing the coastal people, if he wins the Presidency.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It was never the intention of the government to build the SGR so that it can impoverish the people of the coast. It is selfish interests of some people who made it that. We will make administrative measures to correct that,” stated DP Ruto. 

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kingi ditches Azimio to Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

10 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo: I had to face the interview panel, I don’t want excuses

NAIROBI, Kenya May 10 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says there is no excuse for the seven-member selection panel not to announce him...

15 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo arrives at Serena for Raila running mate interviews

The search for Raila Odinga’s running mate enters its second day Tuesday with five candidates scheduled to face the seven-member panel of eminent persons...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Greece sign cooperation pact on diplomatic training

The agreement was inked at the end of Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo's two-day visit in Athens where he met the country's top...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Focus on Kalonzo as Raila running mate interviews conclude Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya May 10 – The search for Raila Odinga’s running mate enters its second day Tuesday with five candidates scheduled to face the...

5 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Gideon Moi withdraws from Raila running mate race, endorses Kalonzo

NAIROBI,Kenya May 9-KANU party leader Gideon Moi will not be appearing before the seven-member panel seeking Raila Odinga’s running mate under the Azimio La...

20 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Tuju says “Mutua is a liar, we won’t force anyone to be in Azimio”

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9-Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance has dismissed Governor Alfred Mutua’s exit from the alliance to join Kenya Kwanza, saying he...

21 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Leave me alone, Raila tells journalists as his running mate interviews begin

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9-Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga declined to speak to journalists Monday, when he went for...

23 hours ago