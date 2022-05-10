Kingi ditches Azimio to Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

Popular
NAIROBI, Kenya May 10 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says there is no excuse for the seven-member selection panel not to announce him...
The search for Raila Odinga’s running mate enters its second day Tuesday with five candidates scheduled to face the seven-member panel of eminent persons...
The agreement was inked at the end of Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo's two-day visit in Athens where he met the country's top...
NAIROBI,Kenya May 9-KANU party leader Gideon Moi will not be appearing before the seven-member panel seeking Raila Odinga’s running mate under the Azimio La...
NAIROBI, Kenya May 9-Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance has dismissed Governor Alfred Mutua’s exit from the alliance to join Kenya Kwanza, saying he...
NAIROBI, Kenya May 9-Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga declined to speak to journalists Monday, when he went for...
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9- Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua now says Deputy President William Ruto is the best leader Kenya can have...