Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kingi ditches Azimio to Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

MOSES MUOKI

Published

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo: I had to face the interview panel, I don’t want excuses

NAIROBI, Kenya May 10 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says there is no excuse for the seven-member selection panel not to announce him...

6 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo arrives at Serena for Raila running mate interviews

The search for Raila Odinga’s running mate enters its second day Tuesday with five candidates scheduled to face the seven-member panel of eminent persons...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Greece sign cooperation pact on diplomatic training

The agreement was inked at the end of Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo's two-day visit in Athens where he met the country's top...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Focus on Kalonzo as Raila running mate interviews conclude Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya May 10 – The search for Raila Odinga’s running mate enters its second day Tuesday with five candidates scheduled to face the...

5 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Gideon Moi withdraws from Raila running mate race, endorses Kalonzo

NAIROBI,Kenya May 9-KANU party leader Gideon Moi will not be appearing before the seven-member panel seeking Raila Odinga’s running mate under the Azimio La...

20 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Tuju says “Mutua is a liar, we won’t force anyone to be in Azimio”

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9-Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance has dismissed Governor Alfred Mutua’s exit from the alliance to join Kenya Kwanza, saying he...

21 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Leave me alone, Raila tells journalists as his running mate interviews begin

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9-Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga declined to speak to journalists Monday, when he went for...

23 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mutua says he supports Ruto ‘because he has solutions for Kenya’s problems’

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9- Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua now says Deputy President William Ruto is the best leader Kenya can have...

24 hours ago