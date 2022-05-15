Kindiki’s absence from Gachagua nomination press conference raises concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya May 16 – Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki who was widely said to have Deputy President William Ruto’s choice for a running mate did not attend a press conference where the DP nominated Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

Kindiki is said to have left a meeting on Saturday night where the running mate decision was being deliberated by Kenya Kwanza principals but did not show up on Sunday when the final decision was announced.

In unveiling Gachagua, Ruto said Kindiki was among the leaders who made it to the shortlist alongside Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Murang’a Women Representative Alice Wahome and Speaker Justin Muturi.

“I nominate my good friend Rigathi Gachagua to be my running mate in the August 9, 2022, presidential election,” Ruto told a news conference on Sunday, “but I also wish to congratulate the other leaders who made it to the shortlist.”

He did not explain Gachagua’s absence. BREAKING: Rigathi Gachagua is Ruto’s running mate

In accepting the nomination, Gachagua said, “this is the biggest day in my life and I truly thank you our Deputy President for the trust and confidence you have bestowed in me.”

And he pledged that “he will not let Kenyans and the Hustler nation down.”

During the Sunday press conference, Ruto said he will sign an Executive Order during his first days in office, if he wins the election, to give his deputy formal responsibilities which include coordination of Cabinet activities. Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua who will deputize William Ruto in the August presidential election.