Deputy President William Ruto (left) and Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki (right) conferring during a women’s empowerment programme at Nda-gani Catholic Church in Tharaka Nithi County in December 2019./DPPS

Kenya

Kindiki to announce way forward after Ruto settles on Gachagua as running mate

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 16- Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki is set to announce the way forward after the Kenya Kwanza Coalition settled on Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate.

Kindiki said Sunday in a Twitter statement that he will make his official statement Monday.

Kindiki who emerged second after Gachagua in the highly contested running mate seat thanked all who vouched for his candidature in the country’s second-most powerful position.

“I am eternally grateful to all those who supported and vouched for me to be nominated the UDA and Kenya Kwanza Deputy Presidential Candidate in the Elections scheduled for 9th August 2022. Following the decision taken by my Party and Coalition regarding the matter earlier today (Sunday), I will make my official statement in public tomorrow, 16th May 2022. God bless Kenya and thank you,” Kindiki stated.

However, the absence of Kindiki during the official unveiling of Gachagua as DP Ruto’s running mate raised eyebrows.

While some supporters of Kindiki protested over the move by Kenya kwanza to drop him, others have welcomed the choice of nomination within celebrations witnessed in some parts of the country following the announcement.

On Sunday, Ruto made the announcement, after Saturday’s meeting that went late into the night.

“I nominate my good friend Rigathi Gachagua to be my running mate in the August 9, 2022, presidential election,” Ruto told a news conference on Sunday.

Ruto said he chose Gachagua from other worthy candidates who made it to the shortlist among them Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, Murang’a Women Representative Alice Wahome, and Speaker Justin Muturi.

In accepting the nomination, Gachagua said, “this is the biggest day in my life, and I truly thank you our Deputy President for the trust and confidence you have bestowed in me.”

And he pledged that “he will not let Kenyans and the Hustler nation down.”

During the Sunday press conference, Ruto said he will sign an Executive Order during his first days in office, if he wins the election, to give his deputy formal responsibilities which include coordination of Cabinet activities.

