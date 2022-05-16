Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kindiki said he will not be seeking an elective position having abandoned his senatorial bid following consultations with the Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA)/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kindiki says no to appointive slot in Ruto’s administration

Kindiki who missed out the running mate slots was rumored to have been a possible pick for Attorney General in the event Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto wins the presidential election.
JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 — Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki will not be available for any appointive slot after the August 9th polls, in the event Kenya Kwanza Alliance forms government.

Kindiki who missed out the running mate slots was rumored to have been a possible pick for Attorney General in the event Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto wins the presidential election.

“I have taken a decision to take a break from elective politics. I will take the break to reorganize myself as I support my party to deliver the presidency,” he said at a press conference during which he endorsed Ruto’s running mate pick, Rigathi Gachagua.

The Tharaka Nithi Senator further said he will not be seeking an elective position having abandoned his senatorial bid following consultations with the Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“I have taken a decision to take a break from elective politics. I will take the break to reorganise myself as I support my party to deliver the presidency,” he said.

This is even as he maintained that he was not a quitter having decided to stay off from elective or appointive politics and instead support Ruto.

“I am not quitter, I instead make history. I’m just taking a break and will not run away from my country,” he said.

Despite losing the slot to Gachagua, Kindiki termed the process as fair saying he will remain loyal to UDA.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I urge those who supported my candidature to support our team so that we have a decisive victory. My candidature was not about me. After prayerful soul searching I have decided to be loyal to UDA and Kenya Kwanza Alliance,” he said.

“I have wished him (Gachagua) well and pledged my commitment to support him and our party leader William Ruto. I associate myself with the rigorous and consultative process of the running mate slot,” Kindiki added.

The Tharaka Nithi Senator stated that despite him leading in the opinion polls and UDA’s Electoral College the party leader equally considered others factors.

“I did better than my brother in Electoral College but they were others that led to my opponent being handed the position,” said Kindiki.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kindiki backs Ruto’s running mate pick, says selection process credible

Kindiki who however maintained he won in both the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Electoral College and opinions polls said his competitor might have had...

18 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta to open county-led Africities forum on Tuesday

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa confirmed that preparations are near complete for the three-day conference.

1 hour ago

August Elections

Ruto pokes holes into Raila’s choice of Karua as running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has poked holes on the selection of Narc-Kenya Leader Martha Karua as a running mate...

2 hours ago

August Elections

KANU, Affiliate OKA parties firmly in Azimio, Salat assures

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – KANU Secretary General Nick Salat has assured that affiliate parties within the One Kenya Alliance are locked behind Azimio-...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Mudavadi dismisses Raila’s choice of Karua as running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi has poured cold water on the Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s choice of...

3 hours ago

August Elections

It’s a moment for women in Kenya, Karua says after Raila chooses her as running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua says she is ready, able and willing to deliver as Azimio Presidential candidate Raila...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kalonzo ditches Azimio, picks running mate for revived State House bid

In a bid to to beat the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) deadline for submitting running mates, Kalonzo unveiled Andrew Sunkuli as his...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Karua is Raila’s running mate in August Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya May 16 – Azimio Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has picked Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua as his running mate. Karua will double as...

5 hours ago