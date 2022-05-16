Kindiki says no to appointive slot in Ruto’s administration

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 — Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki will not be available for any appointive slot after the August 9th polls, in the event Kenya Kwanza Alliance forms government.

Kindiki who missed out the running mate slots was rumored to have been a possible pick for Attorney General in the event Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto wins the presidential election.

“I have taken a decision to take a break from elective politics. I will take the break to reorganize myself as I support my party to deliver the presidency,” he said at a press conference during which he endorsed Ruto’s running mate pick, Rigathi Gachagua.

The Tharaka Nithi Senator further said he will not be seeking an elective position having abandoned his senatorial bid following consultations with the Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

This is even as he maintained that he was not a quitter having decided to stay off from elective or appointive politics and instead support Ruto.

“I am not quitter, I instead make history. I’m just taking a break and will not run away from my country,” he said.

Despite losing the slot to Gachagua, Kindiki termed the process as fair saying he will remain loyal to UDA.

“I urge those who supported my candidature to support our team so that we have a decisive victory. My candidature was not about me. After prayerful soul searching I have decided to be loyal to UDA and Kenya Kwanza Alliance,” he said.

“I have wished him (Gachagua) well and pledged my commitment to support him and our party leader William Ruto. I associate myself with the rigorous and consultative process of the running mate slot,” Kindiki added.

The Tharaka Nithi Senator stated that despite him leading in the opinion polls and UDA’s Electoral College the party leader equally considered others factors.

“I did better than my brother in Electoral College but they were others that led to my opponent being handed the position,” said Kindiki.