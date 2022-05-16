Kindiki: I won the UDA Electoral College, opinion polls

NAIROBI, Kenya May 16 — Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has revealed he won the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Electoral College and opinion polls but was edged out by his competitor Rigathi Gachagua on account of other factors.

He maintained that, regardless, he doesn’t feel shortchanged as other considerations might have edged him out of the race.

“I am extremely satisfied with the process that our party followed in identifying the running mate. There were also other considerations including voting through an elected an electoral college, but those were not the only considerations, so there were other factors to be considered,” he said.

Kindiki did not however disclose the other factors that cost him the slot saying that a majority of them were considered in informal discussions.

“So there it’s just that what we hope to work as not worked. But that is the order of politics. That is I don’t think anybody leaves out of this game unscathed. Everybody, including those who have occupied the highest office in the land, have had scratches along their political career,” he stated.

Before seeking to deputize William Ruto, Kindiki had hoped to be the next Tharaka Nithi Governor but dropped the bid after talks with UDA leadership.

“I don’t feel shortchanged because the decision for me to quit county politics was a decision which was arrived at by consensus between myself and the party. So how can I shortchange myself. I was part of that decision,” he said.