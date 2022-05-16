Connect with us

Kindiki backs Ruto’s running mate pick, says selection process credible

Kindiki who however maintained he won in both the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Electoral College and opinions polls said his competitor might have had an advantage due to other factors that were equally considered.
IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 — Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has backed endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate pick, Rigathi Gachagua, defending the selection process that let to the outcome as credible.

Kindiki who however maintained he won in both the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Electoral College and opinions polls said his competitor might have had an advantage due to other factors that were equally considered.

“I did better than my brother in electoral college but they were others that led to my opponent being handed the position,” the former Senate Deputy Speaker said.

Despite losing the slot to Gachagua, Kindiki said he will remain loyal to UDA and support Ruto’s presidential campaign.

“I urge those who supported my candidature to support our team so that we have a decisive victory. My candidature was not about me. After prayerful soul searching I have decided to be loyal to UDA and Kenya Kwanza Alliance,” he said.

“I have wished him (Gachagua) well and pledged my commitment to support him and our party leader William Ruto.I associate myself with the rigorous and consultative process of the running mate slot,” Kithiki added.

The Tharaka Nithi Senator insisted that he is not a disgruntled man following his loss of the running mate slot.

He however said said he will not be seeking any appointive position and will continue supporting Ruto as he awaits another chance to run for a national elective slot.

“I will take a break from elective politics after August 10th to rethink my political life,” he stated.

