Interior PS Karanja Kibicho./CFM-FILE.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kibicho orders crackdown against hostile youths in rallies

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21– Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has directed security agents to crack down on hired hooligans disrupting political events across the country ahead of the August 9 polls.

Kibicho urged government administrators to work closely with other security agencies to stamp out the practice of hiring youth groups blamed for disrupting political gatherings.

The PS who spoke on Friday when he presided over the official opening of seven recently gazetted new administrative units in Kirinyaga, said that intelligence gathering had linked the hired groups to the recent attempts to disrupt rallies in Kirinyaga county.

“Kirinyaga is a peaceful county, and our people are civilized and hospitable. We cannot allow a handful of hooligans to cause chaos here and taint the good reputation of our county,” he said.

The Interior PS blamed the incidences reported in the county on two area leaders who have reportedly enlisted youth to use chaos in campaign meetings organized by rival contestants.

He appealed to residents to exercise political tolerance by granting audience to competing candidates and making informed choices in the August 9 polls.

“Insults and sponsoring chaos are retrogressive and primitive practices, and Kirinyaga is beyond that. We must oppose leaders corrupting the minds of our young people using cheap liquor and bhang as a means to political glory.”

While commenting on the subject of administrative units, Kibicho said that the recruitment of administrators for the new units will begin next Monday.

“The number of our administrative units has doubled in Kirinyaga since President Kenyatta took over. From 87 sub-locations, we now have 152 of them, and this speaks volumes on the government’s progressive efforts to decentralize security and citizen services,” he added.

The new administrative units include the Mutige location and the sub-locations of Gatugura, Thumarı, Kiandai, Githage, Raimu North, and Raimu South.

