Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 5.6pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Kenya COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 5.6 percent after 128 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 124 of these are Kenyans while the rest are foreigners.

In a statement, the CS stated indicated that 26 patients have recovered from the virus

“The youngest is a one-year-old while the oldest is 85 years old. Total confirmed positive cases are now 324,686 and the cumulative tests conducted so far are 3,662,979,” he stated.

Kagwe further indicated that 18.1 million vaccines have been administered across the country.

“Of these, 16,447,936 are doses administered to the adult population. Another 1,365,818 are does administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 34,226 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 335,015 are booster doses,” he said.