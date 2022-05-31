Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache/FILE/MOH

Corona Virus

Kenyans urged to mask-up as COVID-19 positivity rate goes up to 4.4pc

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache has raised the red flag over the steady increase of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Speaking during commemoration of World NO tobacco day on Tuesday, Mochache told Kenyans not to lower their guard in the fight against the virus by ensuring they wear masks and get vaccinated.

“We have seen a rise in coronavirus cases. That should tell you not to assume that it’s just a Flu go and get tested. You might assume then you get to a point where you are sick and you urgently need oxygen. I urge you to wear your mask and get vaccinated,” Mochache stated.

On Tuesday, the positivity rose to 4.4 percent with 117 people having  tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,632 tested in the last 24 hours.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 70 of these are Kenyans while the rest are foreigners.

In a statement, the CS stated indicated that 81 patients have recovered from the virus

“The youngest is a 2- year-old while the oldest is 82 years old. Total confirmed positive cases are now 324,976 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,670,179,” the CS stated.

In terms of County distribution is leading with 74 cases with Bungoma coming in second with 17 cases while Kitui has 12 cases.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This pushes the total recoveries to 318,605 of whom 265,574 are from the 3 Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,031 are from various health facilities countrywide,” Kagwe stated.

Fortunately, no patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,651.There are 4 patients currently admitted in our health facilities, while 716 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

On May 29, President Uhuru Kenyatta rallied Kenyans to continue being cautious of Covid-19 saying, despite the relaxation of disease containment measures, the danger of infections spreading still lurks.

“We must, therefore, continue to be careful as we go about our daily callings; and more importantly, I urge all Kenyans to get vaccinated or receive your booster shots, so that we may put the pandemic behind us, once-and-for-all,” the President said.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

3-Judge Bench to hear consolidated suit seeking to bar Sonko from Mombasa Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has constituted a three-judge bench to hear all petitions seeking to bar former Nairobi Governor...

45 mins ago

Capital Health

Large portion of youths addicted to Tobacco, Study shows

NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – Preliminary findings have shown that tobacco use the usage of tobacco has remained prevalent despite the efforts done to...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 led to increased mental health issues among children – study

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – A recent study by Gertrude’s Children Hospital estimates that between 20 to 40 percent of Kenyan children may be...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Raila to launch Manifesto on Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Azimio Presidential Aspirant Raila Odinga says he will launch his manifesto on Monday, a day after he meets the...

1 hour ago

August Elections

I will convert Usawa party to Usawa resistance Movement if not cleared for Presidency Race – Wa Iria

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 –  USAWA Presidential candidate Mwangi Wa Iria has threatened to convert his party to USAWA Resistance Movement if not cleared...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Wa Iria’s supporters ask IEBC to acknowledge him as a presidential aspirant

MURANG’A, Kenya, May 31 – Supporters of Usawa Kwa Wote presidential candidate Mwangi Wa Iria have castigated the move by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries...

2 hours ago

August Elections

ODM settles on Kamoti’s brother to fly party flag in Rabai

KILIFI, Kenya, May 31 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the family of the late Rabai MP William Kamoti have settled on Mohammed...

2 hours ago

Special Report

Ukraine war boosts Africa’s humanitarian emergency: UN official

Libreville,  May 31 – The war in Ukraine is heaping further pressure on Africa’s fast-growing population of vulnerable people, a UN refugee official says....

3 hours ago