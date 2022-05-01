Kenyans mark Labour Day with hope of a 23-26pc minimum wage hike

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1- Hundreds of Kenyans are converging at the Nyayo National Stadium where President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to preside over the Labour Day celebrations.

This will be the first time the fete will be held in public after the Government lifted the strict Covid-19 regulations.

Ernest Nadome, the first Assistant Secretary-General for the Central Organisation for Trade Unions (COTU) says this year’s event will be marked under the theme: Job Creation, Peace, and Sustainability.

He said that during the celebrations, the giant trade union will be expecting the government to review the minimum wage for unionisable workers by 23- 24 percent to help cushion them against the rising cost of living.

The minimum wage was last reviewed in 2018.

“We are just asking the government to go out of its way and allocate something about the cost of fuel has gone up, this is a pass-through cost that most of the employers have loaded that in their cost. It means in terms of margins it has not affected them that much,” he stated.

The minimum wage in Kenya currently stands at Sh13,500.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Azimio La Umoja Movement flag bearer Raila Odinga, Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, and Federation of Kenya Employers Executive Director Jacqueline Mugo were expected at the event.

The Labour Day celebrations are held every year on 1st of May to recognize Kenyan workers for their commitment towards growing the country’s economy.

Atwoli commended President Kenyatta for working to ensure peaceful and transparent nominations are a precursor of peaceful general elections.