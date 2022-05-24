Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Cyberpunk 2077 is reportedly one of the most expensive video games ever made, and its release was hotly anticipated -- but the rollout has been far from smooth

Kenya

Kenya video gamers face uphill battle to make their mark

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – For years, the virtual world of video games was the only place where Kenyan gamer Brian Diang’a felt safe from his abusive, alcoholic father and their unhappy home in Kibera, Africa’s largest slum.

“Gaming was my only escape,” Diang’a told AFP, describing a childhood mired in poverty and violence.

Popularly known by his online avatar Beast, the 28-year-old discovered video games when he was nine.

“My dad had become an alcoholic and he would come back home in a drunken stupor and beat up my mom. Home became somewhere I did not want to be.”

His daily visits to gaming dens worried his mother, who believed they were a bad influence on her son and a distraction from his schoolwork. 

“I would receive a beating from my mom every time she found me in these gaming parlours,” Diang’a said.

Far from being a gateway to the world of drugs and crime, his childhood pursuit has instead taken him to tournaments and offered lucrative opportunities to work with tech brands.

Today, he earns around 50,000 Kenyan shillings ($430) a month in a country where youth unemployment remains a huge problem.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Diang’a never imagined that his childhood passion could lead to a professional career, until 2013.

“I bumped onto YouTube videos where I saw gamers abroad playing Mortal Kombat –- a game that I frequently played to pass time –- and getting paid up to $5000 to compete,” he said.

So he decided to try and join their ranks.

– Unconventional career –

Diang’a is one of several Kenyan gamers trying to find their feet in a multi-billion dollar industry that is slowly making its way onto international platforms such as the inaugural Commonwealth esports championships, which is expected to feature Kenyan participation.

But they are outliers in a society that has traditionally seen academic performance or exceptional athletic ability as the only route to success.

Law graduate Sylvia Gathoni told AFP her gaming accomplishments still surprised her parents.

In 2018, Gathoni, who plays Tekken under the name Queen Arrow, became the first Kenyan gamer to be signed by an international team, and is currently contracted to US-based UYU.

“The older generation has been wired to think that to be successful you have to go through a specified path which is — go to school, work hard in your academics and then pursue a particular career,” Gathoni said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Instead the 25-year-old has travelled around the world to take part in international tournaments featuring some of the biggest names in the industry including France’s Marie-Laure Norindr, better known as Kayane.

– ‘No structure’ –

But the sector still faces major hurdles in Africa.

The continent has struggled to capitalise on its large youth population — 60 percent of Africans are aged under 25, figures that usually attract sponsors drawn to the prospect of a young, growing fan base.

Many players battle slow internet speeds and time lags compared to their overseas counterparts, who live in developed countries where the vast majority of game servers are located.

Gamers and their dens also encounter police scrutiny in Kenya where the law does not differentiate between esports and gambling.

“In my research, I found that the law needs to catch up with technology — there are a lot of loopholes,” said Gathoni, who hopes to specialise in esports law so she can get involved in policy-making.

Furthermore, while Kenyan gamers regularly meet to play informal tournaments and win cash prizes, the absence of any structure makes it difficult for them to pursue the sport professionally.

“There’s no structure at the moment, it is simply a group of friends who come together to play,” said tournament organiser Ronny Lusigi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“For video gaming to transition into esports, it has to be organised and competitive,” he told AFP.

Nevertheless Diang’a, who now mentors young gamers in Kibera and organises tournaments around Kenya, hopes to see video gaming “explode in Africa”.

“Gaming kept me sane while everything was falling apart. I want to see more people enter this culture of gaming,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

business

Court quashes tax case against businessman Humphrey Kariuki

Justice Anthony Mrima agreed with the petitioners that the charges emanated from the Director of Criminal Investigations, whereas the Constitution requires all criminal prosecutions...

14 hours ago

Kenya

NMS postpones relocation of PSVs to Green Park

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has yet again postponed the operationalization of the Green park terminal which was to...

15 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Joining Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza is not an option, Kalonzo allies say

NAIROBI, Kenya May 23-The likelihood of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka joining teaming up with Deputy President William Ruto has been dismissed by his close...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Man bailed out by Sonko for shoplifting in court again for similar offense

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The man who hit the headlines last month after being bailed out by former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko who...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi urges Corporates not to pay ‘Protection Bribes’

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Government has urged business firms and the private sector to resist blackmail and extortion disguised as protection money...

18 hours ago

August Elections

Wiper Leaders urge Kalonzo to consider rejoining Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Wiper Party is imploring leader Kalonzo Musyoka to exhaust all mechanism for dialogue before bolting out of the...

19 hours ago

County News

Obado’s wife Hellen joins Migori woman representative race

KISUMU, Kenya, May 23 – The wife of Migori Governor Okoth Obado has joined the race for the Migori Woman Representative seat in the...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Voters Register to be ready by June 9, Chebukati says

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The voters register will be ready by June 9, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced. In...

19 hours ago