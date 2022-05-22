Kenya Kwanza-allied leaders in Mt Kenya affirm Rigathi as Ruto’s running mate choice

MURANG’A, Kenya, May 22 — Leaders in Mt Kenya allied to Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties have affirmed the choice of Rigathi Gachagua as the best running mate for the coalition.

They said Gachagua commands a huge following and supports the empowerment of ordinary Kenyans

“He (Gachagua) has the energy and firmness needed to move Kenya to the next level,” said Kandara MP Alice Wahome.

She said the region was fully behind the MP because of his development track-record.

“His experience will help drive our development agenda,” added Wahome.

She was speaking today in Maragua during the Murang’a County Economic Forum in presence of Deputy President William Ruto.

Leaders in the meeting included Rigathi, Justin Muturi (Speaker, National Assembly), Party Leaders Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Kuria (Chama Acha Kazi) and Alfred Mutua (Maendeleo Chap Chap).

MPs present were Mary Wamaua (Maragua), Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Charles Njagua (Starehe), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), host of MCAs and political aspirants.

Nyoro said Gachagua had the blessings of the region to work with Dr Ruto in reviving Mt Kenya’s dwindling economic fortunes.

In particular, he said, agriculture will be sufficiently supported and funded under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“This will help us produce and earn more, hence get our farmers out of the poverty trap,” noted the lawmaker.

Kang’ata noted that it is the Mathira lawmaker who will help take Central Kenya back to the country’s political map.

Later on in Karatina, Gatitu and Nyeri Towns where Kenya Kwanza held public rallies, Mudavadi called on ODM Leader Raila Odinga to commit to the outcome of the August 9 polls.

He noted that there were schemes by Mr Odinga not to accept the poll results by using the Communications Authority of Kenya

“We have the [electoral fraud] credentials of CAK Boss Ezra Chiloba; he must let the IEBC do its job,” said the ANC Leader, who added that fake opinion polls were being employed to blind the public on the political happenings in the country.

He said it was time the media also pledged to be independent in its reporting.

“They [media] should not be used to fabricate the truth and twist the will of the people.”

On his part, Dr Ruto asked Kenyans to turn up in large numbers on August 9 to vote for an end to political conmanship in the country.

“Vote out those who use deceit in their politics. Vote against those without the agenda of the people. Vote for Kenya Kwanza to expand economic opportunities,” he explained.

Gachagua thanked the people of Nyeri for their support and pledged to serve Kenyans with diligence.