Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji. /FILE

Kenya

Kenya hosts delegates from 32 countries to discuss Transnational Organized crime in Africa

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

 Nairobi, Kenya, May 16 – Kenya is hosting the 4th General Conference of African, the Indian Ocean, and The East Africa Association Prosecutors, 2022 to enhance collaboration and efficiency amongst the African States in combating crime.

The event is being hosted by the Office of the Directorate of Public prosecution (ODPP) in collaboration with the International Association of Prosecutors and The East Africa Association of Prosecutors (EAAP).

According to a statement from the ODPP, the 5-day-event brings together over 200 delegates from 32 countries including Directors of Public Prosecutions, Attorney Generals, Prosecutors, and Non-State actors, to discuss country experiences and challenges in responding to Emerging crimes and Transnational Organized Crimes in the African continent.

“The conference is aimed at enhancing collaboration and improving the efficiency of African states to effectively combat criminal groups who operate in a highly globalized and technologically advanced world,” the ODPP said Monday.

The ODDP stated that the conference will give prosecutors from different countries a chance to share their experiences and find new ways to enhance investigations and prosecutions of emerging and complex Transnational and Organized Crimes more effectively.

The event’s theme is “Effective Mechanisms to Respond to Emerging Crimes and Transnational Organized Crime in Africa”.

The participants will share experiences and best practices on the various issues including crypto-currency and money laundering, environmental crime, and asset recovery.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kindiki to announce way forward after Ruto settles on Gachagua as running mate

Nairobi, Kenya, May 16- Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki is set to announce the way forward after the Kenya Kwanza Coalition settled on Mathira...

47 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Top Azimio officials, Karua at KICC for naming of Raila’s Number 2

Former Constitutional Affairs Minister Martha Karua and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya were among shortlisted nominees present.

59 mins ago

August Elections

Deadline for Presidential candidates to name running mates expires today

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Presidential aspirants in the August General Election have until the stroke of midnight to submit their running mates to...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kalonzo readies ‘extremely important’ announcement as Azimio set to unveil Number 2

Kalonzo has been jostling for the running mate slot in the Azimio outfit led by President Uhuru Kenyatta as its patron and is understood...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wiper seeks to nullify ‘unconstitutional’ Azimio deal as Kalonzo eyes the presidency

Wiper's possible exit from Azimio will bring to three the number of political parties that have since decamped even though the Political Parties Disputes...

4 hours ago

County News

NTSA partners with Inchcape, PBAK to sensitize boda boda operators in Kajiado

KAJIADO, Kenya, May 15 – The National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) has partnered with Inchcape and Private Bikers Association of Kenya (PBAK) to sensitize...

21 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mathira breaks into song and dance after Gachagua’s DP nomination

Additional reporting by Wendy Wangui in Nairobi KARATINA, Kenya May 15 – Supporters of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) broke into song and dance...

22 hours ago

Fifth Estate

The mind games in Raila and Ruto’s running mate question and why it should worry Baba

In football most elite managers engage in mind games and in 1996, for instance, Sir Alex Ferguson stirred up mind games that many critics...

1 day ago