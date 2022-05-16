Kenya hosts delegates from 32 countries to discuss Transnational Organized crime in Africa

Nairobi, Kenya, May 16 – Kenya is hosting the 4th General Conference of African, the Indian Ocean, and The East Africa Association Prosecutors, 2022 to enhance collaboration and efficiency amongst the African States in combating crime.

The event is being hosted by the Office of the Directorate of Public prosecution (ODPP) in collaboration with the International Association of Prosecutors and The East Africa Association of Prosecutors (EAAP).

According to a statement from the ODPP, the 5-day-event brings together over 200 delegates from 32 countries including Directors of Public Prosecutions, Attorney Generals, Prosecutors, and Non-State actors, to discuss country experiences and challenges in responding to Emerging crimes and Transnational Organized Crimes in the African continent.

“The conference is aimed at enhancing collaboration and improving the efficiency of African states to effectively combat criminal groups who operate in a highly globalized and technologically advanced world,” the ODPP said Monday.

The ODDP stated that the conference will give prosecutors from different countries a chance to share their experiences and find new ways to enhance investigations and prosecutions of emerging and complex Transnational and Organized Crimes more effectively.

The event’s theme is “Effective Mechanisms to Respond to Emerging Crimes and Transnational Organized Crime in Africa”.

The participants will share experiences and best practices on the various issues including crypto-currency and money laundering, environmental crime, and asset recovery.