Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
May 9, 2022 | CS Omamao participates in a joint press briefing following talks with her counterpart, Nikos Dendias, in Athens/MFA

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Greece endorse cooperation pact in the field of diplomatic training

The agreement was inked at the end of Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo’s two-day visit in Athens where he met the country’s top officials.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 — Kenya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Hellenic Republic to guide cooperation between the two States in the field of diplomatic training.

The agreement was inked at the end of Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo’s two-day visit in Athens where he met the country’s top officials.

“We have expressed our confidence that the framework developed through this MoU signifies our commitment to co-operate in training of diplomatic personnel and exchange of information and publications,” Omamao said in a brief statement on Monday following talks with her counterpart, Nikos Dendias.

The two ministers also agreed to fast track the hosting of a Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) between Kenya and the Hellenic Republic.

They concurred that the JMC will help their teams “conclude on the pending Agreements with a view to anchor our cooperation on a firm framework.”

Omamo also presented a message from President Uhuru Kenyatta to Katerina Sskelaropoulou in a session that preceded talks with Dendias.

Kenya-Greece relations date back to 1998 when the Foreign Affairs Ministries inked a number of cooperation agreements to spur diplomatic engagements. These included Negotiation Protocol between the Foreign Ministries, and Economic and Technological Cooperation Agreement.

Kenya and Greece also signed, jointly with England, an Agreement on Legal Aid for Civil and Commercial Affairs and an Extradition Agreement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Focus on Kalonzo as Raila running mate interviews conclude Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya May 10 – The search for Raila Odinga’s running mate enters its second day Tuesday with five candidates scheduled to face the...

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Gideon Moi withdraws from Raila running mate race, endorses Kalonzo

NAIROBI,Kenya May 9-KANU party leader Gideon Moi will not be appearing before the seven-member panel seeking Raila Odinga’s running mate under the Azimio La...

16 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Tuju says “Mutua is a liar, we won’t force anyone to be in Azimio”

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9-Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance has dismissed Governor Alfred Mutua’s exit from the alliance to join Kenya Kwanza, saying he...

18 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Leave me alone, Raila tells journalists as his running mate interviews begin

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9-Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga declined to speak to journalists Monday, when he went for...

20 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mutua says he supports Ruto ‘because he has solutions for Kenya’s problems’

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9- Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua now says Deputy President William Ruto is the best leader Kenya can have...

20 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila tells journalists, ‘leave me alone’ amid interviews for his running mate

21 hours ago

Top stories

Tumefukuzwa Azimio, Mutua says on joining Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9 – After days of lamenting over the original coalition contract signed with Azimio, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua led his troops...

22 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Omamo visits the Hellenic Republic, set to meet top officials

A statement released by the Foreign Office indicated Omamo would later in the afternoon meet President Katerina Sskelaropoulou and her counterpart Nikos Dendias.

1 day ago