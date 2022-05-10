Kenya, Greece endorse cooperation pact in the field of diplomatic training

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 — Kenya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Hellenic Republic to guide cooperation between the two States in the field of diplomatic training.

The agreement was inked at the end of Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo’s two-day visit in Athens where he met the country’s top officials.

“We have expressed our confidence that the framework developed through this MoU signifies our commitment to co-operate in training of diplomatic personnel and exchange of information and publications,” Omamao said in a brief statement on Monday following talks with her counterpart, Nikos Dendias.

The two ministers also agreed to fast track the hosting of a Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) between Kenya and the Hellenic Republic.

They concurred that the JMC will help their teams “conclude on the pending Agreements with a view to anchor our cooperation on a firm framework.”

Omamo also presented a message from President Uhuru Kenyatta to Katerina Sskelaropoulou in a session that preceded talks with Dendias.

Kenya-Greece relations date back to 1998 when the Foreign Affairs Ministries inked a number of cooperation agreements to spur diplomatic engagements. These included Negotiation Protocol between the Foreign Ministries, and Economic and Technological Cooperation Agreement.

Kenya and Greece also signed, jointly with England, an Agreement on Legal Aid for Civil and Commercial Affairs and an Extradition Agreement.