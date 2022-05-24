KDF to hold an airshow in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, May 24 – The Kenya Defence Forces in conjunction with Aero Club will hold a Museum Air Show Festival this Saturday at Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi.

According to a statement released by KDF Monday, the Air Show, led by Kenya Air Force, will boast displays of both military and civilian aerobatic capabilities aimed at engaging and entertaining the public.

“You are all invited to witness this spectacular show of scintillating aerobatics by Kenya Air Force jets and extreme maneuvers by a variety of helicopters in their inventory,” KDF said.

The Kenya Wildlife Services will also display anti-poaching drills during the exercise.

Other participants will include: Phoenix Aviation Cessna Sovereign, Kenya Airways Embraer 190 fly-past, Farmland Aviation firefighting display, and aerobatics by Mark Hensman from South Africa among others.