Martha Karua. /KNA

August Elections

Karua warns leaders against insulting those in power

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, May 28 – NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua has urged Political leaders not to be violent or engage in insults during their campaign.

Speaking in Nakuru where she concluded her two-day tour, Karua who is also Azimio Coalition leader Raila Odinga’s running mate stated that leaders should not hurl insults in to get mileage against their opponents ahead of the August elections.

‘If you want to be the President, you must respect the one who is still in office. Even if you have to correct him, do so in a respectful manner so that even if you win, we can respect you,” she stated.

Karua called on residents to shun politicians dishing out handouts and consider those with a track record of integrity and excellence.

She indicated the disadvantages of handouts citing the reign of the late President Mwai Kibaki stating that during his term, although he had not given handouts to be voted in, the economy thrived after he assumed power.

Karua reiterated the Raila Odinga-led Azimio La Umoja coalition’s commitment to augment the country’s industrial sector in order to promote local manufacturing whilst creating employment for jobless Kenyans.

“But to achieve that we will first rid all public offices of corrupt elements with insatiable appetite for public resources. Ours is a zero-tolerance policy on corruption,” she added.

Karua addressed roadside rallies at Subukia, Subukia, Kabazi, Maili Kumi, Maili Sita (Kiamaina), Barnabas, Kikopey, Gilgil and Naivasha centres.

She was accompanied by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, Nakuru senatorial hopefuls John Mututho and Lawrence Karanja, among other politicians.

