Karua intensifies campaigns in Laikipia as Ruto tours Western Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Azimio coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua is expected in Laikipia County as she intensifies her campaigns in the Mt. Kenya region, calling upon residents to rally behind Raila Odinga’s State House bid.

The Narc-Kenya leader will be hosted by incumbent Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, Laikipia North parliamentary seat aspirants including Sarah Korere, Matthew Lempurkel and former Munguki Sect Leader Maina Njenga.

During her previous campaigns in Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Nyeri and Kiambu, Karua has reiterated that it is only under the leadership of Odinga that the country would achieve real reforms and be freed from the shackles of corruption.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team led by Deputy President William Ruto will kick off a three-day tour of the Western region with campaign rallies in the Kakamega, Bungoma and Vihiga Counties.

Ruto, his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, and Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi are expected to address supporters during the various campaign stops.