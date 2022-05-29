Connect with us

GTAP leader Kalua Green urged Kenyans to elect leaders of vision, integrity, May 29, 2022. /COURTESY

August Elections

Kalua Green urges Kenyans to elect leaders with integrity and vision

Published

MURANG’A, Kenya, May 29 – Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP) leader Kalua Green has urged Kenyans to elect leaders with visions and high level of integrity during the August 9 general polls.

Speaking at Shitam Farm in Makuyu Murang’a Green indicated that it is high time Kenyans embrace visionary leaders of integrity regardless of their age or party.

Green pointed out that such leaders should include everyone in the decision-making process.

“It is its high time Kenyans vote for those leaders who will include them in decision making,’ he stated while calling for the revival of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) saying that that it will address the problems facing them.

Kalua Green noted with very great concern the mistrust among leaders saying political parties are equally the same but the only different Is ideologies.

His said his party will transform the country on creating economic pillar in this country accusing some parties of cheating Kenyans.

Shitam farm is based in Pundamilia, Makuyu in Murang’a and its leading in production of fruit and cash crop seedlings and other indigenous trees.

Hundreds of farmers benefited from hass avocado seedlings that were issued for free.

