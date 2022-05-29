Connect with us

Kalonzo Musyoka

August Elections

Kalonzo still in Presidential race, Wiper says

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – The Wiper Party says Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is still in the presidential race.

National Election Board(NEB) Chairperson Agatha Solitei confirmed that the party had complied with the requirement of presenting electronic signature with the stipulated timelines slated for May 29.

“The National Elections Board (NEB) wishes to confirm that we have complied with this requirement as we have ALREADY SUBMITTED the soft copy of our Candidate’s supporters in Excel format today, 28/5/22 which is well within the deadline set by IIEBC of 29/5/22,”stated Solitei.

On Saturday, ,the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) released a list of 16 shortlisted presidential aspirants where Musyoka was said to be non compliant for failure to submit a soft copy in excel format of the names of at least 2000 supporters in a minimum of 24 counties.

Solitei termed the details that Musyoka has been locked out of the race as a misrepresentation of facts.

“It is Important for the public to know of the misrepresentation of facts by the media that His Excellency Hon Steven Kalonzo Musyoka was not cleared or has been blocked by the IEBC to vie,” Solitei stated.

“Take note that His Excellency’s documents were presented to IEBC for 33 counties ( against the required 24 Counties) on 25/5/22 on hard and soft copy. IEBC upon receiving these documents on the 25th of May,2022 requested us to convert the electronic data which we had submitted to an Excel format on or before the 29th of May 2022,”she added.

The NEB Chairperson assured Musyoka’s supporters not to lose faith as their candidate will be on the ballot once cleared by IEBC.

“We ask the Citizens of good will and supporters of His Excellency Hon Steven Kalonzo Musyoka to rest assured that His Excellency is still in the race to contest for the Pesidency of the Republic of Kenya,” said Solitei.

Comments
