Kalonzo is a spoiler and selfish, he does not deserve DP post – Ledama

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s decision to bow out from the process of identifying Raila Odinga’s deputy in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Political Party continues to elicit mixed reaction.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has weighed in on the matter labeling Musyoka as a “spoiler” who is only looking out for his own selfish interests.

“He does not care about Kenya but his own selfish interests,” Olekina said.

The outspoken Senator noted that Musyoka should not be trusted or at the very least be considered for the position.

“A leader who believes that it’s only his way or the highway should not be given a chance to lead Kenya. I too can make a powerful Deputy President,” he said.

The former Vice President is among seven leaders who have expressed interest to be Odinga’s running mate in the August polls.

Musyoka however, on Wednesday shocked many when he declared that he will not face the seven-member panel interviewing candidates for the position of running mate.

He said subjecting himself to the process would amount to “humiliation”.

“I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it,” he told The Standard.

The seven-member Committee Chaired by former Kwanza MP Noah Wekesa on Wednesday held it’s inaugural meeting and resolved that they will consider nominations of members who are from parties in the coalition.

The selection committee did not however, make it clear the strategy it will use to arrive at the second most coveted post within the mega coalition.

Those seeking the position were advised to submit their names before the panel by close of business Wednesday.

The panel is expected to submit the name of the successful candidate to Odinga by May 10, 2022.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) set the deadline for the submission of presidential aspirants’ names together with those of their running mates to May 16, 2022.

Leaders who are believed to be eyeing for the running mate’s position include: NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, Narc Party Leader Charity Ngilu, former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth, Governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.