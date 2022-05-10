Connect with us

Kalonzo Musyoka.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo: I had to face the interview panel, I don’t want excuses

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 10 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says there is no excuse for the seven-member selection panel not to announce him as the preferred running mate for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Raila Odinga.

Musyoka defended his decision to face the panel despite earlier public statements that he will not attend, saying it was out of respect.

“The decision to come was my decision because I realized that we didn’t want to give anyone an excuse whatsoever to say that I refused to come, so I am here,” he said, “and if you look at the eminent persons and even the Bishops here, how could I have missed.”

The committee of eminent persons chaired by former Cabinet Minister Noah Wekesa had already indicated that it will not consider candidates who will not appear before it panel.

The panel is expected to forward three names to Odinga by the close of business Tuesday ahead of the May 16 deadline stipulated by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Odinga is thn expected to choose his running mate and make the announcement.

Questioned on the status of the interview which he has previously stated that he is overqualified having served Vice President in past regimes.

“It was more of a two hours conversation, not an interview. It has been a wonderful conversation with the likes of Archbishop Zacheus Okoth. I looked at that in my own mind and said why couldn’t I greet Okoth at his age,” Musyoka said.

