Kalonzo finds solace in the bible amid running mate crisis

MACHAKOS, Kenya, May 5 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has quoted bible verses in answer to those claiming he is embattled over the Azimio’s running mate impasse, saying he will overcome any challenge through God’s power.

Musyoka, who was speaking at a stop over in Mlolongo, dismissed claims that he is between a rock and a hard place, saying that he is a servant of the Lord and that no one can stop him.

The Wiper leader is leading a two-day road trip meet-the people tour of Mombasa road starting from Mlolongo all the way to Mtito Andei, covering four counties of Machakos, Makueni, Kajiado and Taita Taveta.

“I am a servant of a living God, (Corinthians 1:13) no temptation has overtaken me which is not common to man with every temptation or challenge God will provide a way of escape. No one can stop Kalonzo,” he stated

The Wiper leader noted that he is committed to bring change to the country, under the Azimio movement.

Wiper party candidates on their part implored the Azimio presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga to choose Kalonzo as running mate, saying that he is the best suited to deputize him.

“In politics people look for loyalty and numbers, Kalonzo has been your deputy two times, when you look at Kalonzo he has the numbers which can guarantee Azimio’s win,” stated Wiper Machakos Governor aspirant Wavinya Ndeti.

On his part, Wiper Mombasa Gubernatorial aspirant Mike Sonko said that Azimio will make a grave mistake if Kalonzo is not chosen to deputize Odinga.

Sonko claimed that Musyoka is the most qualified for the position, and that he shouldnt be subjected to any form of interviews.

“We demand that our leader is respected. If you deny Kalonzo the deputy position, know that you are also denying Raila the presidency,” stated Sonko.

The Wiper caravan is on Friday expected to tour Voi, MacKinnon all the way to Mombasa where Musyoka and team will hold rallies around the coastal city of Mombasa.

The climax of their rallies will be at Tononoka grounds, where former Governor Sonko is set to officially launch his candidature of Mombasa County.

He will be unveiled by the party leader.