Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Nairobi/FILE

August Elections

Kalonzo fails to make IEBC list in Presidential race

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been locked out of the presidential race after failing to submit the list of signatures required by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in excel format.

Among those who made it in the list include Azimio coalition Presidential aspirant Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Roots party aspirant George Wajackoyah made it to the last 16 list, together with David Mwaure Waihiga who is seeking the presidency on an Agano party ticket.

Businessman jimi Wanjigi of Safina is also on the list, as well as Thirdway alliance leader Ekuru Aukot, together with Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria who will be vying on Usawa party.

Ford Asili presidential flagbearer Njeru Kathangu was also shortlisted.

The list of independent candidates that started off at 47 has been slashed to 8; Gibson Ngaruiya Ng’ang’a, Dorothy Kemunto Nyangori, Peter Mubiko King’ori and Jeremiah Nyaga are on the IEBC list.

