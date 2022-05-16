Kalonzo ditches Azimio, picks running mate for revived State House bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 — Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has announced that he will be vying for the presidency in the August 9 elections, after the party severed ties with the Azimio coalition led by Raila Odinga citing deceit.

In a bid to to beat the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) deadline for submitting running mates, Kalonzo unveiled Andrew Sunkuli as his Deputy President designate.

Speaking at his party’s command center on Monday, Musyoka explained that his decision came after consultations with top officials.

Musyoka’s move came after Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga named former Constitutional Affairs Minister Martha Karua as his running mate at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

“Kenyans had assumed when I said I will support Raila for a third time that it’s obvious (that I’ll be running mate,” he said.

Kalonzo said he’d have picked KANU Chairman Gideon Moi as his running mate had One Kenya Alliance “not been messed up”.

More to follow…