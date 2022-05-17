Connect with us

Justice Mohammed Ibrahim/Judiciary Media Service

Supreme Court

Justice Ibrahim elected unopposed as Supreme Court’s JSC representative

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 — Justice Mohammed Ibrahim has been elected unopposed as the Supreme Court representative to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in session presided over by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The exercise was overseen by IEBC Returning Officer Abdidahir Maalim Abdi who certified that Justice Ibrahim was the only person who stood validly nominated for election.

Image
IEBC Returning Officer Abdidahir Maalim Abdi (right) presents a certificate of election to Justice Mohammed Ibrahim/Judiciary Media Service

“At the end of the exercise, the Supreme Court of Kenya, led by the President, Chief Justice Martha Koome said it believes in free, credible and verifiable elections,” the Office of the Chief Justice said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Image
Chief Justice Martha Koome congratulates Justice Mohammed Ibrahim on his election to the JSC/Judiciary Media Service

JSC, which is tasked under the law to facilitate efficient, effective and transparent administration of justice, is chaired by the Chief Justice.

It is comprised of a representative of the Supreme Court elected by colleague judges, a representative of the Court of Appeal, a representative of the High Court, a magistrate, the Attorney General , two advocates, a person nominated by the Public Service Commission; and one woman and one man to represent the public, not being lawyers, appointed by the President with the approval of the National Assembly.

