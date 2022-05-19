Connect with us

September 16, 2021 | Chief Justice Martha Koome speaks in Nairobi during the launch of her vision for the Judiciary and the Performance Management and Measurement Understandings Report (PMMU) 2019/2020/Judiciary Media Service

JUDICIARY

Judiciary to observe Prayer and Fasting as Koome marks a year in office

The main event will be held at CJ’s Gardens, Supreme Court building and will be replicated in every court station across the country, her office announced on Thursday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 — Chief Justice Martha Koome will on Friday host the inaugural Judiciary National Day of Prayer and Fasting as she marks the first year in office since assuming the role of Kenya’s top judge.

While observing prayer and fasting, judges and other judicial officers will reaffirm their respective oaths of office “as a symbol of integrity and reverence to the Constitution.”

“The re-affirmation exercise will not involve re-taking the oath, rather, it will be a collective agreement by Judges and Judicial Officers in each court station that the they will abide by the oath of office and maintain the highest levels of integrity in discharging their Constitutional mandate,” Koome’s office said.

The Chief Justice directed all courts to seamless operations saying the observance of prayer and fasting should not interfere with the cause list or necessitate that any matter be taken out of the cause list.

