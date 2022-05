NAIROBI, Kenya May 4-The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has approved the removal of Justice Said Chitembwe.

JSC said in a statement Wednesday that it is satisfied with results of an investigation carried out on the judge following petitions filed against him.



The commission said it had forwarded its recommendation to President Uhuru Kenyatta for action as required by law.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was the main complainant who accused the judge of corruption.

Developing story…